NHS highlight dangers for people with swallowing difficulties

PUBLISHED: 17:57 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 13 March 2020

Pupils at Hillside Special School. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/J. VALE

The NHS are highlighting the difficulties some people face with eating and drinking by hosting swallowing awareness day across the country including at Hillside Special School in Sudbury.

Hillside Special School students in Sudbury at previous event. Picture: HILLSIDE SPECIAL SCHOOLHillside Special School students in Sudbury at previous event. Picture: HILLSIDE SPECIAL SCHOOL

The school currently holds 90 children and youngsters between two and 19 years old who have specific needs and require specialist care.

Around 25% suffer with dysphagia, a condition where sufferers struggle to eat and drink and many of them also have speech problems so are unable to communicate any issues they may be experiencing.

If not treated quickly, dysphagia can result in serious consequences such as malnutrition, dehydration, weight loss, chest infections, depression, and in some cases, can even be fatal.

Sarah Ward, specialist speech and language therapist with the school said: 'We are keen to raise awareness of difficulties and challenges that our children and families experience day to day and the roles of the professionals that support these amazing children.'

Hillside Special School will be hosting their awareness day the week beginning March 16.

