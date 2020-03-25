NHS manager sends positive message as he praises staff during coronavirus crisis

An NHS manager from Suffolk has praised staff in the healthcare service as he called on the public to heed government guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA WIRE

An NHS manager has expressed his pride for heroes working in the healthcare system as he called on the public to follow government guidelines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The manager, who lives in Suffolk but works for a mental health service in neighbouring Cambridgeshire, said the country should be full of praise for frontline NHS workers – including those within his trust doing their bit to battle the virus.

MORE: Two people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Working in training, the manager – who wished to remain anonymous – has helped train staff in resuscitation among other vital skills in combatting the virus and caring for those suffering on its wards.

He said it is the determination of staff across the system which makes the battle winnable.

He said: “My staff are coping really well an I am really impressed at how well they are doing under the pressure. If anything, we are doing better than expected.

“Everyone is doing a great job and I am proud of every single one of them – as far as my local trust goes, we are doing really well through this.

“I just want to send a positive message really, people are working so hard.”

MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus coverage here

The manager, who works for a mental health trust, said he does not expect mental health services to break under the pressure of the virus.

He said: “We have had cases, and any patients who are suspected to be suffering from the virus are cared for in self-isolation pods we have set up on the ward. “We are doing quite a lot in regards to video calling our patients and right now it is all about signposting people to the right places to ensure they get the information they need.

“Staffing levels remain good other than a few who are self-isolating.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest updates

But despite sending out a positive message, the manager said the public need to do their bit to help the NHS during the battle.

He added: “What we really need right now if for people’s complete awareness and for them to follow the guidelines, as if the public don’t things will get much worse.

“I understand Boris’ reluctance to introduce such draconian measures so early on, but I think the government is doing a great job in extremely difficult circumstances.

“I think there are still people who need to take this more seriously, and there are some businesses that really shouldn’t be open. It is about much more than just cleaning your surfaces in your shop.”

It is by following these measures, the manager said, that the country will avoid following in the footsteps of hard-hit Italy and Spain.

Want to keep up with the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk? Subscribe to our newsletter here.