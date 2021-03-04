Published: 12:57 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM March 4, 2021

There was cheering and clapping at West Suffolk Hospital today as a colleague was discharged 10 weeks after being admitted with Covid symptoms.

Staff member Derek was greeted with a round of applause from his colleagues and family outside of the hospital as he was finally allowed to go home, having beaten the killer virus.

Amazing ❤️



Derek, one of our incredible members of NHS staff, has been discharged after battling Covid-19 for ten weeks.



His colleagues and family were there to greet him.



Derek said: "I never thought this day would come. Thank you to all the staff who took care of me." pic.twitter.com/vEP5tEab1V — West Suffolk NHS FT 🏳️‍🌈 (@WestSuffolkNHS) March 4, 2021

