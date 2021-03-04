News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Hospital workers applaud as colleague discharged after beating Covid

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:57 PM March 4, 2021
File photo dated 16/11/02 of a sign at West Suffolk Hospital In Bury St Edmunds, as a manhunt was un

A member staff at West Suffolk Hospital was cheered after beating Covid-19 - Credit: PA

There was cheering and clapping at West Suffolk Hospital today as a colleague was discharged 10 weeks after being admitted with Covid symptoms.

Staff member Derek was greeted with a round of applause from his colleagues and family outside of the hospital as he was finally allowed to go home, having beaten the killer virus.

Derek said: "I never thought this day would come. Thank you to all the staff who took care of me." 


