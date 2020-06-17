Huge rise in patient satisfaction with NHS during coronavirus crisis

Patient satisfaction with the NHS has increased dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic, statistics show.

New data from the Patient Experience Platform (PEP) showed patient satisfaction in NHS settings has risen to 87% in the east of England, an increase of 16.2% compared to last year.

It comes at a time of even greater appreciation for the work NHS and care staff, as the battle against the virus continues – which has greatly impacted on how care is delivered across public health settings.

The data was collected using real-time feedback from patients to give an insight as to how services can be improved across NHS hospitals.

Dr Mark Shenton, chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said it was “hugely gratifying” that the work of staff has been recognised under “immense” pressure.

Dr Shenton added: “I’m very proud of how the NHS in Suffolk has worked together and GP practices have adapted swiftly during this time, such as by introducing video and telephone appointments, so people can access health care services.

“I also want to thank patients for their support and understanding during this very busy time.

“Importantly, too, I’d like to emphasise that the NHS is very much open for business and people shouldn’t be deterred from seeking medical help and advice.”

Support has also been expressed throughout the NHS network, including towards dentists, pharmacists and those working in behind-the-scenes roles.

Tania Farrow, pharmacist and chief officer of Suffolk Local Pharmaceutical Committee, said: “These results are fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication of all healthcare professionals throughout the pandemic period from the people that matter most – our patients.

“The support of the communities they serve has been an important factor in keeping up the morale of pharmacy teams throughout the difficulties of the last few months, so these results will be particularly important to them.”

Former deputy chief executive of NHS England, Dame Barbara Hakin, added she hopes the insights will be “hugely important” in supporting the improvement of the NHS.