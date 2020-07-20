Video

WATCH: Singing for the NHS and raising funds for memory garden - meet our latest community heroes

Rachel Buckingham, a therapeutic radiographer at Ipswich Hospital, features in the Shine a Light video Picture: ESNEFT ESNEFT

NHS staff creating an inspirational video and girls raising money for a memory garden are among our latest community heroes,

Singers on the Shine a Light video, from left, Rachel Buckingham, Bronwyn Cooper, Tom Mayhew, Owen Berry, Laura Mayhew and Luke Berry Picture: DAN OATEN PHOTOGRAPHY Singers on the Shine a Light video, from left, Rachel Buckingham, Bronwyn Cooper, Tom Mayhew, Owen Berry, Laura Mayhew and Luke Berry Picture: DAN OATEN PHOTOGRAPHY

A group of close friends and family from Ipswich, including two healthcare workers at Ipswich Hospital, have put together an inspiring video as a tribute to the NHS.

Rachel Buckingham is a therapeutic radiographer working in the radiotherapy department at the Ipswich hospital and Luke Berry is an assistant practitioner currently working on Stradbroke ward.

Other singers featured in the video, of McFly’s song Shine a Light, are Bronwyn Cooper, Owen Berry, Tom Mayhew and Laura Mayhew.

Rachel said: “This video was put together by a group of close friends and family who have grown up and live in Ipswich.

Michelle Chisholm of Autism and ADHD is leading a group of girls raising funds for a memory garden Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLM Michelle Chisholm of Autism and ADHD is leading a group of girls raising funds for a memory garden Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLM

“We usually sing, rehearse and perform together locally. This year we were due to take part in a production with the Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society of Sweeney Todd.

“Our rehearsals came to a halt when lockdown came in and we were soon told that the show would be delayed until further notice.

“We missed seeing each other greatly, and we had the idea to put something together as our way of saying thank-you to those continuing to work so hard during this time.

“We wanted to shine a light on all those who have worked so hard both locally at Ipswich Hospital and indeed the whole of the NHS.”

Rachel added: “We had an amazing reaction to the video. The video, originally posted on Facebook has now got over 30,000 views collectively and was also shared by ESNEFT to celebrate the NHS 72nd anniversary.”

Meanwhile, a group of young women and girls in Ipswich are hoping to raise funds to help create a memory garden for people who lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

Members of the support group Autism and ADHD have been working in partnership with UKYouth, The British Red Cross, and Young Women’s Trust on a social action project called EmpowHER, working with vulnerable young women and girls.

Project lead Michelle Chisholm, along with work colleagues Claire and Kristie, have brought a group of five girls aged nine to 16 together via Zoom, to give them a positive focus during lockdown.

The group of girls, named The Pink and Whites, have worked hard over the past 10 weeks and have now drawn up a memory garden plan which includes an area to lay hand painted stones.

Michelle said: “The girls have worked hard researching trees and bee friendly plants. We are in discussions with Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Councils over where the garden could be and we hope it will be a larger community project.”

She added: “We are hoping it may be possible to include chosen rainbow benches, because the rainbow is a symbol which came from a group set up by an Ipswich mum, Crystal Stanley.”

The girls are holding an online duck race this weekend to fund the cost of benches, plants, trees and a sign. To support the event, visit their GoFundMe page.

Michelle also set up a Facebook group at the start of lockdown called Together We Will Grow, which saw members growing vegetables and sharing them with others. The group now has 500 members and it is hoped it will also be involved with the garden project.

A pre-school near Bury St Edmunds, Little Teapots at Chedburgh, is creating a new garden learning area so children can spend more time outside - but needs to raise funds.

Little Teapots has stayed open for children of key workers during lockdown, and has now opened up to more bubble groups of children to help families get back to work.

Linda Wright has set up a fundraising page. She said: “Little Teapots Pre school has taken a hard hit with Covid 19.

“September is approaching and with the unknown of how many children we can take inside we want to adapt our outdoor learning space. Being a charitable business we don’t have the funds to do this.”

The pre-school wants to have a fixed shaded area all year round for the children to use as an outdoor classroom and have outdoor heaters to keep the children warm.

For more details and to donate, visit the Gofundme page.