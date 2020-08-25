E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man who tried to ram police car fined for breaching sentence

PUBLISHED: 13:41 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 25 August 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 29-year-old Suffolk man has been fined for breaching a suspended sentence he received after driving at his brothers’ cars and trying to ram a police vehicle.

Nicholas McClean missed two appointments he should have met as part of a 15-month suspended prison sentence he received last November for criminal damage, assault, carrying an offensive weapon and careless driving.

McClean, of St Peter’s Court, Lowestoft, admitted failing to attend a probation appointment and an unpaid work appointment at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

On May 3 last year, he used a hammer to damage cars belonging to his two brothers, before driving at the vehicles, assaulting one of the brothers and trying to ram a police car.

McClean was said to have been engaging well and attending appointments since the breach.

Judge Emma Peters fined him £140 and warned: “It’s much more difficult to justify not sending someone to prison for a second breach.”

