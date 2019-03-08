Youngsters inspired by award winning author at challenge presentation

Children's author Nick Butterworth at Aldeburgh Library.

A renowned children's author has helped Suffolk youngsters to celebrate the completion of the Suffolk Libraries reading challenge.

Nick Butterworth and some of the Aldeburgh youngsters who completed this year's challenge

Author and illustrator Nick Butterworth, who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books, was on hand to congratulate youngsters in Aldeburgh who had taken part in the challenge.

This year's challenge was called "Space Chase" and celebrated 50 years since the moon landings.

Youngsters had to read six books over the summer to complete the challenge for which they received a certificate and a medal.

By mid August 7451 youngsters from across the county are thought to have taken part in this year's reading challenge, an increase on last year's event.

Mr Butterworth spoke to youngsters at Aldeburgh Library

As well as handing out certificates Mr Butterworth also entertained youngsters with readings from his books and live drawings.

Mr Butterworth said that encouraging reading through events like the reading challenge was essential.

"Reading is a life skill and it is absolutely vital that people learn to read but it is so much more than that," said Mr Butterworth.

"Learning to read for pleasure and making time to read for pleasure, especially at school, is really important.

"It's at danger of being squeezed out by everything else that's important because people take it for granted.

"It's an essential life skill but also such an entertaining way of occupying yourself.

"You travel in time with a book. You go to places that you would never expect to just through the eyes of somebody else."

Families gathered to receive their awards for completing the challenge

Mr Butterworth also encouraged parents to share the joy of reading with their own children.

"I do believe grown-up's should share their own stories not just book stories. They should tell the stories of themselves when they were kids," said Mr Butterworth.

"Let children grow up surrounded by stories."

Sue Osben, library manager at Aldeburgh said: "It was a really successful event.

Children's author Nick Butterworth signed books for young fans

"Nick was lovely, lots of children turned up. We gave out 35 certificates and the attendance was in excess of 50 children."

Further certificates and medals are set to be handed out to successful youngsters across the county over the next few days.