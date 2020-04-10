E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Patient in 20s among latest patients to die after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:10 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 10 April 2020

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, confirmed the deaths of the coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Health chiefs have confirmed a further 21 patients at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals - including one in their 20s - have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed the deaths of the patients, who were all receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Thirteen of the patients were being treated at Ipswich Hospital, with two aged in their 90s, four in their 80s, five in their 70s, one in their 60s and one in their 20s.

All apart from one patient had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile at Colchester Hospital, eight patients have sadly passed away - with one in their 90s, four in their 80s, and three in their 70s.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions.

There have now been 87 deaths across the East Suffolk and North Essex Hospitals Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, and 11 at West Suffolk Hospital.

Mr Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

