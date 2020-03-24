‘Unless you stay at home more people will die’ says hospital chief

The head of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has called on the public to stay at home or risk more people dying from coronavirus.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning Mr Hulme said he struggled to understand why people were not staying at home and called on them to play there part to avoid more people dying from the virus.

“I’m not sure which bit of “Stay at home” people are finding it difficult to understand,” said Mr Hulme.

“The roads are busy this morning.

“It’s simple. Unless you stay at home more people will die.”

The calls follow similar advice from Suffolk Police Chief Constable Steve Jupp on Monday after people were spotted heading to Suffolk’s tourist locations over the weekend.

