New Year's Eve parties 'not worth it' amid Covid, says hospital boss

Published: 6:15 AM December 31, 2020 Updated: 6:26 AM December 31, 2020

Nick Hulme has urged revellers to avoid a New Year's Eve party to prevent the spread of coronavirus - Credit: Archant

"Don't be tempted to have a New Year's Eve party" - that is the stark advice from Ipswich and Colchester hospitals chief executive Nick Hulme as Covid infections continue to soar.

Mr Hulme has warned that doctors and nurses at the two hospitals are "managing hour by hour" as intensive care units fill up with rising numbers of coronavirus patients, on top of people with other health conditions.

Normally, people would see in the New Year with a big party - but Mr Hulme has warned people to "just let it go this year".

He said: “Double your efforts next year if we are out of this, this time next year have twice the party you were going to have this year to make up for it.

“But don’t be tempted to meet up with your friends or family on New Year’s Eve, it’s just not worth it.

“It’s not worth letting that virus spread any more than it already has.”

Mr Hulme's warnings have been echoed by Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, who urged the public to put the celebrations "on ice" this year.

"This will be a New Year’s Eve like no other and while that’s a pity – I really do urge everyone to be sensible," he said.

"Now we are in Tier 4, we need make ourselves aware of the rules and stick to them, and remember that every interaction we have with someone outside of our household or bubble is potentially a huge risk."

Rob Jones, Suffolk police's assistant chief constable, said the situation in the county was "really serious" and added that extra police officers would be working on New Year's Eve.

"We are in a really serious situation and in particular I'd like to mention about plans for new year," he said.

"It's so important in that period. We'll have extra policing resources on for new year but everyone has to be really careful about transmission.

"With it being the worst inside, the message would be to not party or to make plans to gather people for new year."