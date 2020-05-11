E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hospital chief raises concerns about Government’s ‘Stay Alert’ message

PUBLISHED: 13:07 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 11 May 2020

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich and Colchester Hospital chief executive, Nick Hulme, has raised concerns about the government’s new Stay Alert message.

Mr Hulme’s comments came after the Government changed the emphasis of its coronavirus message from ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives’, to ‘Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives’.

The change in emphasis has come under a lot of scrutiny since it was unveiled by the Prime Minister on Sunday as part of his roadmap out of lockdown.

Mr Hulme said that whilst it was important to understand the nuances of the Government’s message - which are expected later today - he remained concerned about how the new stay alert message could be interpreted.

“The thing about ‘stay at home’ was that it was so clear,” said Mr Hulme.

“You didn’t need to think about it.”

Mr Hulme said that the new message, focusing on the term alert, was markedly different.

“The word ‘alert’ to one person will mean something different to me,” said Mr Hulme.

“In the absence of clarity it leaves too much interpretation for people to make their own decisions.

“It’s really important that the public continue to get a really clear message about what is allowed.

“I think we need absolute clarity.

“If we move away from a simple message and we get more infections then the NHS won’t be supported.”

Mr Hulme said that so much good work had been done across the county to keep infection levels low that it would be a shame if things were to change now.

“I think the message is still stay at home,” said Mr Hulme.

Mr Hulme also raised concerns about seeing members of the public failing to stick to hand washing guidance.

“People seem to have forgotten about hand washing,” said Mr Hulme.

Mr Hulme said that in his own experiences shopping in the county he had come across people wearing gloves but still touching their faces.

He said it was important that people didn’t start forgetting about washing their hands regularly at this stage.

“We have got to stick with that for the forseeable future,” said Mr Hulme.

