‘Daily despair doesn’t change’ for mother of missing Luke

Luke Durbin, of Hollesley, has been missing for 14 years

Today marks 14 years since the disappearance of Suffolk teenager Luke Durbin after a night out with friends in Ipswich.

Luke Durbin vanished after a night out with friends in Ipswich in May 2006

Luke’s mother has never given up her quest for answers – and still believes someone in the local area knows what happened to her son.

The 19-year-old, from Hollesley, went missing in the early hours of May 12, 2006. He had been out with friends in Ipswich and had left his phone and other belongings, including his new motorbike, at a friend’s house in Woodbridge.

CCTV showed his path from Zest nightclub to the Hawk Express cab rank, where he tried to get a taxi home before walking to the bus station at about 4am.

There was a reported sighting in a dark blue Renault Megane, driven by a black man, near the Turban Centre car park, in Woodbridge, on Saturday, May 13.

Luke Durbin's mother, Nicki, and Det Supt John Brocklebank pictured following a BBC Crimewatch appeal in 2013

In August 2007, a fraudulent credit claim was made with his name and date of birth in Brixton.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder in 2012 and released without charge.

Luke’s mum, Nicki, was critical of the initial missing person investigation, believing it should have been treated as a murder inquiry, but said her experience improved dramatically after Detective Superintendent John Brocklebank, former head of the Major Investigation Team, took over the case in 2010.

A recent edition of Channel 5 series Missing or Murdered? revealed Luke had drug-dealing connections in Brixton and may have come to harm over a debt.

A silver or white Volvo 440 was seen in Orwell Place, Ipswich, at 4.09am on May 12, 2006. Police were keen to trace the driver and any occupants of the vehicle.

Ms Durbin described making the film as a difficult process for Luke’s family and friends, but said it had generated attention and possible leads around the case.

“Hopefully, someone will come forward with that piece of information,” she said.

“It’s about keeping the message out there that Luke hasn’t been forgotten.

“Someone, locally, knows what happened and hasn’t come forward. Time hasn’t changed our desperation to find out.

“Time stopped for a long time following Luke’s disappearance, and maybe I now allow myself to experience new joy and happiness when it comes along, but the absolute despair that goes on daily doesn’t change – I’d just become clever at masking it.

“It’s the not knowing that means I can’t mourn Luke.”

A dedicated portal for information on the disappearance of Luke Durbin can be found at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/3637020112A98-PO1.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Mike Brown, of Suffolk Constabulary, said investigators in the Suffolk Major Investigation Team were continuing to review information received following the episode of Channel 5 documentary series broadcast on April 28.

He added: “Suffolk Constabulary will continue to fully investigate any new information or evidence that may assist in the discovery of Luke’s whereabouts or that links any person to his disappearance.

“There may be those in the community who still hold vital information that would enable police to provide answers to Luke’s family. It is never too late to come forward and I would urge anyone with information to contact Suffolk police.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit the online portal or call police directly on 01473 613513. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111, quoting Operation Barley.