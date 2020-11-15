Corrie’s mum appeals to drivers who may have given airman lift

Corrie McKeague's mother, Nicola Urquhart, is appealing for help Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague has appealed for help to find drivers who may have picked up her son during his years at RAF Honington.

Corrie’s mum, Nicola Urquhart spoke on a Facebook live video on Sunday night asking friends and supporters to get in touch if they had helped the serviceman home after nights out.

The appeal comes only days after an inquest into Corrie’s death was opened at the Suffolk Coroners Court.

Mrs Urquhart said the appeal had come about after she was made aware of a post on a Facebook group where a woman linked to a local taxi firm claimed that drivers had picked up her son after his nights out.

“More than five times, they have been on their way to Honington or on their way back from Honington and they have come across Corrie, drunk, walking back to his base,” said Mrs Urquhart.

“That to me is huge. I am so grateful to her for what she wrote.”

Mrs Urquhart said she had since spoken to the woman in question over the phone.

“If anybody, any taxi firm or individual has ever picked Corrie up - not because he’s phoned you and asked you to come and get him but you’ve come across him - in the three years he was in the RAF walking back to base and you’ve stopped and given him a lift please could you let me know,” said Mrs Urquhart.

Mrs Urquhart believes there is a possibility that her son made it out of the so called “horseshoe” area of Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds in which he was last seen in and tried to make his way back to his base.

“He’s walked out, he’s been trying to get back up the road then something’s happened that’s catastrophic and he’s died,” said Mrs Urquhart.

An officer from Suffolk police told the inquest on Friday that they believe the airman ended up in a bin.

“It is believed that Corrie, having climbed into the Greggs waste bin located in the area of the horseshoe in Brentgovel Street, was in the bin when it was emptied into the Biffa waste lorry and this is where he subsequently died,” said T/Chief Superintendent Ericson.

Anyone who believes they may have picked Corrie up is asked to contact Mrs Urquhart through a private message on her Facebook page.

