E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Banned drink-driver caught over limit behind wheel of partner's car

13 December, 2019 - 07:30
Nigel Dunne was jailed for 14 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nigel Dunne was jailed for 14 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A disqualified drink-driver has been jailed for taking his partner's car without permission or insurance - and while over the limit.

Nigel Dunne admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old also admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence imposed in February for drink-driving while disqualified.

Dunne was pulled over in his partner's Kia Magentis on the southbound carriageway of the A12 at Yoxford on Tuesday.

He had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said police were alerted by a member of the public concerned about Dunne's manner of driving.

"He was more than twice the legal limit and shouldn't have been driving the vehicle anyway," added Mr Devine.

Dunne, of Fir Lane, Lowestoft, told the court he had consumed a lot of alcohol the night before, but very little food in the meantime because he was suffering from severe back pain.

He said he regretted drink-driving but failed to see why he needed permission to drive a vehicle he bought for his partner.

"As to whether you see fit to be lenient is entirely up to you," he told magistrates.

The court heard that Dunne had already served jail time before receiving a suspended term with requirements attend meetings with the probation service.

Dunne said: "It's fairly obvious prison hasn't done that much for me over the years.

"I've accepted I have a drink problem and kept up with probation appointments - unless I've asked to postpone them because of my back."

Dunne said he had also asked to continue seeing substance misuse services.

Magistrates activated six weeks of Dunne's suspended prison sentence and imposed another eight consecutive weeks for driving while disqualified.

They also imposed eight weeks to run concurrently for drink-driving and another four weeks to run concurrently for taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

They banned Dunne from driving for 36 months and imposed no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Banned drink-driver caught over limit behind wheel of partner’s car

Nigel Dunne was jailed for 14 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ipswich’s block booking finally arrives... but will Town’s ‘midfield of the future’? - talking points as Blues host Rovers

Ipswich Town take on Bristol Rovers at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon. Pictured is Paul Lambert and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

General election 2019: The Essex results

Colchester's voters went to the polls for the third general election in five years Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A12, A120 and rail line are top priorities for Will Quince

Conservatives gathered in Colchester to cheer the return of Will Quince and Sir Bernard Jenkin as MPs Picture: JAKE FOXFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists