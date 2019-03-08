E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nigel Farage to visit Colchester to launch Brexit Party tour

PUBLISHED: 18:52 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 29 August 2019

Nigel Farage at a Brexit Party rally in Clacton earlier this year. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

He is loved as much as he is hated - and now Nigel Farage will bring his unique brand of campaigning to Essex by launching his "Make Britain Stronger" tour in Colchester.

Mr Farage, one of those who led the charge for Britain to come out of the European Union for many years as former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), set up the Brexit Party when it looked likely Britain would miss its original March 29 withdrawal deadline.

In an unorthodox strategy, the party has few policies - with its main focus being to deliver Brexit and "change politics for good", although it has promised to invest £200billion in the regions.

With Brexit itself a divisive issue, its platform might not be to everyone's liking - but it fared strongly in this year's European elections, coming from nowhere to win 29 seats and take a 30% share of the vote.

It has also selected prospective parliamentary candidates selected in the vast majority of constituencies in readiness for a general election.

On Monday, September 2 the party will start a nationwide tour at Colchester United Football Club - with Mr Farage very much the star of the show.

The leader, who has already visited the region once this year after an election campaign trip to Clacton, is set to make a keynote speech on his visit to the historic Essex town.

He also promises people will get a chance to meet him in person, as well as Brexit Party candidates - with the party saying it is "asking the people for advice and ideas so we can expand our policy platform and meet the needs of their region".

Mr Farage said ahead of the event: "I am really excited to be coming to Colchester to launch our national conference.

"We will be travelling across the length and breadth of the country, bringing our message to the regions, rather than demanding that everybody comes to us.

"For too long politics has been kept within the Westminster bubble, hidden behind privilege access and 'who you know'.

"The Brexit Party is changing politics, for good. And that means we are out and about, listening and learning.

"And it starts here, in Colchester on Monday."

He added that "anybody wanting to come along to meet me or their local candidates across Essex, Suffolk and the whole eastern region" should via the Brexit Party's website.

The Colchester event will also feature an address by Micheal Heaver MEP and prospective parliamentary candidate Jonathan David Woods.

