Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Nigel Farage heads to Clacton for Brexit Party rally

PUBLISHED: 09:43 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 24 April 2019

Nigel Farage campaigned for Douglas Carswell in Clacton in 2014 - now he's back in town with his Brexit Party rally. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU, PA

Nigel Farage campaigned for Douglas Carswell in Clacton in 2014 - now he's back in town with his Brexit Party rally. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU, PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was due to arrive in Clacton at lunchtime today to launch his new group’s European election campaign in the East of England.

He is holding a rally in front of Clacton Pier in a bid to evoke memories of one of his greatest political triumphs when UKIP won the Clacton parliamentary seat in a by-election in 2014.

Mr Farage is expected to unveil the party's seven MEP candidates for the region at the event – and has been promising a “star name” at the head of the list.

It is already known that one of the candidates will be June Mummery of the Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance – one of the loudest voices against the Common Fisheries Policy of the EU.

His launch comes the day after Change UK, formed by The Independent Group of MPs who left the Labour and Conservative Parties earlier this year, unveiled their candidates for seats across the country.

Other parties have also unveiled their candidates – whose nominations all have to be published by 4pm tomorrow.

Opinion polls suggest that the Brexit Party could be set for a good result in the European Elections – it has been formed with the sole aim of pulling the UK out of the EU and has attracted the support of most of those voted to Strasbourg under the UKIP banner five years ago.

The party has also announced that former Conservative minister Anne Widdecombe is to be a candidate in the south east of England.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nigel Farage heads to Clacton for Brexit Party rally

Nigel Farage campaigned for Douglas Carswell in Clacton in 2014 - now he's back in town with his Brexit Party rally. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU, PA

The business which is helping other firms perform better

The team at Aramar with the Best Employers award. Pic: Aramar.

Police concerned for welfare of missing girl

Police are asking for the public's helpto trace missing Lowestoft girl Devon Friday. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich Witches ace Cameron Heeps speaks of his punishing fitness regime

Cameron Heeps, had a good start to the season for the Witches. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Could you assemble a team to tackle the Framlingham Gala duathlon?

The Fram Gala team duathlon will be a fun challenge for all abilities and ages Picture: Dean Warner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists