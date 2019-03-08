Video

Nigel Farage heads to Clacton for Brexit Party rally

Nigel Farage campaigned for Douglas Carswell in Clacton in 2014 - now he's back in town with his Brexit Party rally. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU, PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was due to arrive in Clacton at lunchtime today to launch his new group’s European election campaign in the East of England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He is holding a rally in front of Clacton Pier in a bid to evoke memories of one of his greatest political triumphs when UKIP won the Clacton parliamentary seat in a by-election in 2014.

Mr Farage is expected to unveil the party's seven MEP candidates for the region at the event – and has been promising a “star name” at the head of the list.

It is already known that one of the candidates will be June Mummery of the Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance – one of the loudest voices against the Common Fisheries Policy of the EU.

His launch comes the day after Change UK, formed by The Independent Group of MPs who left the Labour and Conservative Parties earlier this year, unveiled their candidates for seats across the country.

Other parties have also unveiled their candidates – whose nominations all have to be published by 4pm tomorrow.

Opinion polls suggest that the Brexit Party could be set for a good result in the European Elections – it has been formed with the sole aim of pulling the UK out of the EU and has attracted the support of most of those voted to Strasbourg under the UKIP banner five years ago.

The party has also announced that former Conservative minister Anne Widdecombe is to be a candidate in the south east of England.