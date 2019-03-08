‘Please come home’ – Family’s plea to missing dad
PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 02 April 2019
SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
The family of a much-loved Essex father and brother who vanished without a trace in Norfolk are issuing an emotional appeal two years on from his disappearance.
Diana Mays, the twin sister of Clacton man Nigel Kedar, spoke on behalf of his family as the two-year anniversary of when he went missing approaches.
Appealing to her brother directly, she pleaded with him to come home – or to at least let the family, which includes his teenage son, know that he is okay.
“If I could speak to him now I would say please come home,” said Mrs Mays.
“And if he can’t, we’d just like him to say he is okay, ‘I’m alive’, or ‘I’m struggling with something right now’.
“That’s all we want. Everyone, including his teenage son, misses him terribly.”
Mrs Mays hopes releasing a new picture of her brother (above) may also help to jog memories.
Then 52, Nigel had driven to Norwich in his Peugeot on April 2, 2017 and stayed at a friend’s overnight.
Police later seized his car, which was parked in Goldwell Street.
It had flat tyres, as his friend deflated them to prevent Nigel from driving as he had been drinking the night before.
CCTV from a shop in Long Stratton, Norfolk, captured the last known images of Nigel at around 6.30am on April 4.
He withdrew £100 from a cashpoint and walked south along the A140. There were further sightings in Pulham Market, and the last was in Dickleburgh at around 9.30am that day.
Mrs Mays said her and fellow family members take every day as it comes. The 54-year-old fought back tears as she explained the emotional toll Nigel’s disappearance has taken on the family: “Hope is what keeps us going.
“The sadness comes in waves – you have to try and get on with your life, but sometimes it will just hit you and I’ll find myself in tears. I’ll often stop in the street and see someone who looks like Nigel and it’ll stop me in my tracks.
“There have been no sightings or anything, just nothing. It’s hard to believe he just disappeared.”
Large-scale searches, which involved volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, found no trace of Nigel.
Last year Norfolk police closed their case into his disappearance.
A police spokesman said: “All relevant lines of enquiry have been exhausted which unfortunately have provided no leads in the whereabouts of Nigel.
“While there are no active lines of enquiry, clearly any new information which came to light would be reviewed and acted on accordingly.”
Nigel is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of large build and has short hair.
He was wearing dark coloured trousers with a lighter coloured long sleeved shirt when he vanished.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Nigel, or has information relating to his disappearance, should call Norfolk police immediately on 999.
