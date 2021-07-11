Outdoor cinema and gin festival heads to Suffolk

Published: 4:00 PM July 11, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM July 11, 2021

Nightflix's Gin Cinema is coming to Suffolk this summer - Credit: Nightflix

Film fans and gin buffs are being offered the chance to combine their passions at a new experience coming to Suffolk.

Nightflix has announced two new Gin Cinema events at Glemham Hall.

The events will feature an outdoor gin festival and cinema experience all in one.

A giant LED screen will show popular films like Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing and Grease, as well as A Star is Born and the Greatest Showman.

A large screen will show a range of musical films - Credit: Nightflix

Nightflix have previously held drive-in film events and have recently been hosting big screen Euro 2020 screenings in Colchester.

For this seated event, viewers can hire a deck chair or giant beanbag, as well as bring their own chair to settle down in for the film.

Viewers can enjoy a wide range of gins and mixers, along with a fully stocked bar for any non-gin drinkers with a wide range of soft drinks.

There will also be a selection of hot food and sweet treats available.

All current social distancing measures will be in place for the event, with coronavirus track and trace in operation.

Ben Stonehouse, chief executive of Gin Cinema, added: “We can’t wait to bring our gin cinema experience to movie lovers in Suffolk.

“Set against the beautiful backdrop of Glemham Hall, it promises to allow audiences to relax and enjoy some of their favourite films while expanding their gin horizons.”

There will be two Gin Cinema events this year - one from July 16 to 18 and then another event from September 24 to 26.