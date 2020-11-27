Driver in 80s hurt as Mercedes collides with parked car

The crash happened in Nightingale Avenue, Reydon Picture: GOOGLE Google

A man in his 80s was injured when the car he was driving collided with a parked vehicle on a Suffolk road.

The crash happened just after 10am on Friday morning near Southwold.

A Mercedes Benz collided with a parked Volkswagen Passat in Nightingale Avenue, Reydon.

Police and the ambulance service were called to a stretch of the road at the rear of The Randolph pub at about 10.06am.

The road was blocked to traffic while emergency services responded.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said the driver of the Mercedes – a man in his 80s – was injured in the collision.

They said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.