Driver in 80s hurt as Mercedes collides with parked car
PUBLISHED: 12:09 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 27 November 2020
A man in his 80s was injured when the car he was driving collided with a parked vehicle on a Suffolk road.
The crash happened just after 10am on Friday morning near Southwold.
A Mercedes Benz collided with a parked Volkswagen Passat in Nightingale Avenue, Reydon.
Police and the ambulance service were called to a stretch of the road at the rear of The Randolph pub at about 10.06am.
The road was blocked to traffic while emergency services responded.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said the driver of the Mercedes – a man in his 80s – was injured in the collision.
They said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
