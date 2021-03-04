Incredible barn on site of former Knights of St John hospital up for auction

Published: 7:30 AM March 4, 2021

Some timbers in the barn could date back as far as the 1500s - Credit: Tom Ames Photography

A historic barn in Suffolk built on the grounds of a former Order of the Knights of St John site is going up for auction.

The 51ft long, 20ft wide barn – believed to have been built between 1760 and 1780 – is built on the former Knights of St John site in Battisford, where they based themselves in 1154.

The site later became a substantial fortification known as a commandery and was seized in the 1530s during the Reformation. It was later sold to Richard Gresham, who left it in the hands of his son Thomas in 1549.

The barn is built on the site of a former Order of the Knights of St John hospital in Battisford - Credit: Tom Ames Photography

While the original parts of the thatched roof and framing are believed to be around 250 years old, some of the oak timbers may well have been built when the farm was owned by Sir Thomas Gresham.

The barn, which requires some rebuilding works and comes with a full legend, is expected to sell for a six-figure sum when it goes under the hammer at Summers Place Auctions' spring sale in May.

More information on the listing can be found here.