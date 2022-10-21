Nik Kershaw among performers at 'special' 160th anniversary concert

A school in Suffolk celebrated its 160th anniversary with a concert that featured music from two members of pop royalty - Nik Kershaw, and Bill Sharpe from Shakatak.

Old Buckenham Hall , the oldest surviving prep school in Suffolk, held a special concert on October 20 to mark 160 years since the co-educational school was founded.

There were performances from the school's Samba Band, Junior and Senior Rock Bands and the School Choir.

Students performed at the 160th anniversary concert - Credit: Annalise Brown

Bill Sharpe from Shakatak was also in attendance, a former student at Old Buckenham Hall. - Credit: Annalise Brown

Also performing at the concert was former student Bill Sharpe, a member of jazz-funk band Shakatak, and Suffolk singer-songwriter Nik Kershaw writer of the Chesney Hawkes' number one 'The One and Only', and singer and writer of 'Wouldn't It Be Good' and 'The Riddle'.

Nik, who grew up in Ipswich, even wrote a song specifically for the school called 'I Hope' - the school's motto - which was performed by the choir.

Nik said: "I was thrilled to be asked to be a part of Old Buckenham Hall's 160th anniversary celebrations.

"It was a fabulous night and a testament to the school's thriving music department.

"The real stars were the children of course. They did us all proud."

Bill Sharpe, who had success with 'Easier Said Than Done' with Shakatak, said: "It was a very special night and it was great to be part of it.

"Thanks to Old Buckenham Hall and everyone who took part, I had a great night."

David Mitchell, director of music at Old Buckenham Hall said: "School concerts are always wonderful events, but Thursday night's concert is up there as one of the highlights of my teaching career.

"The children performed with such enjoyment and composure and to see them experience the virtuosic piano skills of Bill Sharpe, and the incredible songwriting and musical talents of Nik Kershaw was a privilege.

"Special thanks must also go to Nik Kershaw for his very special song 'I Hope', written for and performed by the school choir.

"I best retire from organising school concerts, because topping that is going to be an impossible task."

