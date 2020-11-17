E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nine arrests after stabbing in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 14:25 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 17 November 2020

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Nine people, including three teenagers, have been arrested after a man was stabbed and another hit on the head with a baseball bat.

Suffolk Police were called to reports of an altercation involving several people in Orchard Valley, Holton, near Halesworth at around 10.20pm on Monday night, November 16.

One man remains in hospital for treatment, while a second man, who was also taken to hospital, has since been discharged and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “One group of suspects is reported to have travelled to the address in a people carrier, some of who were brandishing weapons including baseball bats.

“A fight has then ensued outside a house in the street, during which one man was struck to the head with a baseball bat and another sustained knife wounds to his arms.

“Officers arrived in the village shortly after being called and located a suspect vehicle and another car which was believed to be linked to this incident.

“They also began making enquiries at the scene of the incident in Orchard Valley.”

MORE: Person stabbed after two fights in north Suffolk

Nine people, all from the wider Halesworth area, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Five men, aged 46, 26, 23, 21 and 18, a 24-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, an affray.

A 29-year-old man and another 15-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two of the men arrested were taken to hospital for treatment, with one since discharged and joining the other eight suspects in police custody for questioning.

One man remains in hospital for treatment to “deep lacerations” on his arms, the police spokesperson confirmed.

Detectives have linked the incident to a report of an earlier altercation on Monday evening in Blythburgh at around 6pm, where two teenage boys are alleged to have had a fight.

Inspector Mark Jackson, local policing commander for Halesworth, said: “We understand that an incident of this nature may cause some concern in a small village like Holton, but I would like to reassure local residents that we believe this to be entirely contained to the parties involved and, as such there is no threat to the wider community.”

Anyone with information about the incidents, including any potential witnesses, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 66620/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

