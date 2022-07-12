Nine famous people with special links to Suffolk

The famous people with links to Suffolk - Credit: PA

From famous television presenters to a Rolling Stones legend, Suffolk has links with a number of celebrities and well-known people.

Here are nine famous faces you might not know have a link to the county.

Alex Albon

Alex Albon who is making a name for himself on the Formula One scene was brought up in Suffolk.

Alex Albon was brought up in Bures near Sudbury, Suffolk - Credit: PA

The Williams Racing driver grew up in Bures near Sudbury and attended Littlegarth School in Nayland and later Ipswich School.

Malia Obama

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion on the list is a daughter of a former President of the United States.

It has been widely reported that Malia Obama is dating Rory Farquharson from Woodbridge after pictures emerged online of the pair kissing while at Harvard University in the states.

It is not known if the two are still together.

Dolly Parton

The Islands in the Stream and Jolene singer visited Suffolk and stayed over in a popular village hotel.

A telegram sent by Dolly Parton after she visited The Swan in Lavenham was found in a collection of nostalgic photographs.

Dolly Parton visited The Swan in Lavenham in the 1980s - and later sent a message paying tribute to all the staff, saying she had one of the best times of her life.

Anthony Horowitz

Anthony Horowitz is famous for writing the TV hit Foyle’s War and penning famous children’s books such as the popular Alex Rider series.

Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz has a home in Orford - Credit: Archant

But the star screenwriter and novelist, who has a home in Orford, set one of his novels - Magpie Murders - in Suffolk.

Filming for a television adaptation of the novel took place across the county last year.

Bill Wyman

Best known as the original bassist for the rock and roll band the Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman lives near Stowmarket.

Wyman lives at Gedding Hall, a country house in the small Mid Suffolk village of Gedding.

The Rolling Stones celebrated 13 number one albums.

Wyman left the band in 1993 after being with the group since 1962.

Michelle Keegan

The Coronation Street and Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan got married to fellow celebrity Mark Wright in Bury St Edmunds in 2015.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright got married in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: PA

Keegan and Wright tied the knot in St Mary's Church - which has the second-longest aisle in a parish church in the country.

The pair then headed to the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall, just outside of the market town, for their wedding reception.

Bill Turnbull

The Songs of Praise host spent the best part of 15 years getting up at 3.35am to prepare for the morning breakfast show, but when he said farewell to the BBC, he welcomed the Suffolk countryside.

Bill Turnbull moved to Suffolk after he hung up his microphone - Credit: PA

He moved from Cheshire to Suffolk to spend more time with family and friends and spend more time indulging in his slightly unusual hobby of bee keeping.

Emma Raducanu

The US Open winner who has been taking the sporting world by storm in recent years, began her journey in Felixstowe.

Emma Raducanu played in a Felixstowe tennis tournament - Credit: PA

Before winning the US tennis championship, the teenage sensation entered the British Tour held at Felixstowe Lawn Tennis Club in the town's Bath Road in May last year.

Not only did Emma enter the tournament but she won the ladies' singles competition.

Bernie Ecclestone

The former Formula One boss was born in St Peter, South Elmham, on October 28, 1930.

Bernie Ecclestone was born in Suffolk - Credit: PA

In 2021 Ecclestone was ranked as the 65th richest person in the UK with an estimated net worth of about £2.5billion.

The Suffolk-born businessman was charged with tax fraud in July 2022 by the Crown Prosecution Service.



