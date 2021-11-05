News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nine fire engines deployed to house fire in Lawshall

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:42 PM November 5, 2021
A fire engine at the scene of the fire on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fire engines have been called to a house fire in Lawshall - Credit: Archant

Nine fire engines have been deployed to a house fire on Ancells Close, Lawshall.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that "all persons are accounted for". 

The fire began in a vehicle, and then spread to the adjacent house. The vehicle fire has since been extinguished.

Firemen are currently working on removing roof tiles in order to give themselves access to the building's roof cavity. 

Engines were deployed from Colchester, Sudbury, Long Melford, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds.

The fire service were called out at 3.32pm. Initially seven engines were called, although two further appliances have been since deployed to provide relief.

No stop has yet been called. 


Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
West Suffolk News

