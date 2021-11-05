Nine fire engines deployed to house fire in Lawshall
Published: 5:42 PM November 5, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Nine fire engines have been deployed to a house fire on Ancells Close, Lawshall.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that "all persons are accounted for".
The fire began in a vehicle, and then spread to the adjacent house. The vehicle fire has since been extinguished.
Firemen are currently working on removing roof tiles in order to give themselves access to the building's roof cavity.
Engines were deployed from Colchester, Sudbury, Long Melford, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds.
You may also want to watch:
The fire service were called out at 3.32pm. Initially seven engines were called, although two further appliances have been since deployed to provide relief.
No stop has yet been called.
Most Read
- 1 'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business
- 2 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
- 3 Environment Agency issue flood alerts in parts of Suffolk and Essex
- 4 Person freed following A12 crash near Wickham Market
- 5 Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals
- 6 Big promise, getting angry and stats not lying - The Sam Morsy effect
- 7 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
- 8 Man out of intensive care after group alleyway attack
- 9 Football fever grips Sudbury ahead of 'massive' FA Cup clash
- 10 Police called to Bury St Edmunds town centre over safety concerns