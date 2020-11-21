9 homes set to be built in village

The homes are set to be built in Elmswell Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Fresh plans have been submitted to build nine homes on land to the north of Elmswell.

Evolution Town Planning Ltd has submitted plans to Mid Suffolk District Council on behalf of landowner Robert Dyball seeking permission to build the small housing development on land off Oak Lane.

The scheme is set to be built just north of land that has been approved for 106 homes.

A previous application to build homes at the site was approved by the council in January, though the revised proposals make “more efficient” use of the land.

The developer said the scheme would boost nearby businesses and provide “much-needed” housing in the area, though none of the homes would be classed as affordable.

The access to the development is to be considered at a later date.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said: “The benefits that would arise from approving this outline planning application are clear.”

