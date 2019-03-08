Women's Tour to go ahead as planned despite yellow weather warning for rain

Jolien D'Hoore wins the first stage of the OVO energy Women's Tour in Southwold last year Picture: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2018

Organisers of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, which starts in Beccles on Monday, say they are keeping a close eye on the weather after the MET Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the start of next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has warned of the potential for flooding due to 'heavy prolonged rainfall' on Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Women's Tour said there were no plans to change the route or timing for the race, but that they would be monitoring the situation closely.

He said: "We are monitoring the weather conditions for the East of England hourly along with the Met Office, and at this stage there are no planned alterations to the routes or schedules for either of the first two stages of the race.

"Should any changes be required they will communicated via our official channels so we'd advise people to follow our website and social media for the very latest." For more on the tour see here.