Coronavirus signals delay for special steam trip through East Anglia

Mayflower's Easter trip to East Anglia has been postponed . Picture: GEORGE COPPING/iWITNESS (c) copyright citizenside.com

The first steam train through Suffolk and Essex of 2020 has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steam Dreams was due to bring its Cathedrals Express from Liverpool Street to Lincoln through Ipswich and Colchester on Easter Saturday, giving passengers from East Anglia the chance to enjoy a day out at one of England’s finest cities.

The train, pulled by former LNER locomotive Mayflower, was due to run on Easter Saturday, April 11, but will now be re-arranged for later in the year. It was a sell-out and all passengers have been told about the changes.

More on the coronavirus crisis



The “Mayflower 400” steam trip to Harwich and Felixstowe by the same locomotive on June 7 is currently still in the company’s programme but a spokeswoman for Steam Dreams, which is owned by David Buck who lived in Ipswich as a child, said the situation with tours in May and June remained under review as the coronavirus situation develops.