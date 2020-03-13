E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus forces the cancellation of May's PCC and local elections

PUBLISHED: 16:35 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 13 March 2020

After three elections in 2019, there will be no elections this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

After three elections in 2019, there will be no elections this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The government has postponed this year's elections for Police and Crime Commissioners and councillors in Ipswich and Colchester because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The elections will now take place in May next year with current PCCs and councillors having their term of office extended. In other parts of the country this means there will also be no mayoral elections - London's Sadiq Khan will remain in post for an extra year.

You may also want to watch:

This means that next May there will be elections for both county councillors, borough councillors in Ipswich and Colchester and Police and Crime Commissioners on the same day - one of the busiest polling days ever seen in this country without a general election happening.

The government's decision to postpone the polls by a year comes the day after the Electoral Commission - the official election watchdog - called for a postponement.

It is not clear yet whether next elections will be for a full four-year term or for just a shortened three-year term of office to ensure the normal cycle returns in 2024.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been released Picture:Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus forces the cancellation of May’s PCC and local elections

After three elections in 2019, there will be no elections this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘This decision is damaging and inappropriate’ - reaction to Government go-ahead for 400 homes in Suffolk

Horses ride on Warren Hill, protesting against the Hatchfield Farm housing development in Newmarket Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two men die in collision with van and motorbike

The collision happened in Flaghill Road in Great Bentley last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash – road closed

The accident happened at the junction by the Hurdlemakers Arms in Post Office Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24