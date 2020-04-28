No end to lockdown yet as reports of ‘exit strategy’ played down

There has been widespread debate about when the lockdown might end - but the government has suggsted no exit strategy will be published this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An exit strategy to end the current month-long coronavirus outbreak will not be published this week, the government has suggested.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Instead, there may be more information on how the government believes the fight against infections is going by the end of this week, it is understood.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

There has been widespread talk in recent days of how the UK might lift the current restrictions in place, after several overseas countries revealed their plans for removing their measures.

Others have made calls to get more non-essential businesses up and running to help kick-start the economy, while ensuring that people’s safety is always paramount.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

You may also want to watch:

However 10 Downing Street has now played down reports that the government will announce a lockdown exit strategy this week, as some had previously thought.

The prime minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing on Tuesday: “We’ve set out that we will review social distancing measures by May 7.

“The government is focused upon that date.”

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

The spokesman said the government’s scientific advisory group, Sage, would look at the impact of refining the social distancing measures in place.

But he said: “We have to be guided by the advice that we’re given.

“We’re not at that point yet. I don’t think we’re suggesting for a moment that the five tests currently are met - we will have to wait until they are.”