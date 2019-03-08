Partly Cloudy

Four Villages bypass project rejected by government - no new road to Suffolk coast

PUBLISHED: 16:10 05 June 2019

Residents have been campaigning for an A12 by-pass for years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hopes of a new bypass around four villages on the A12 between Wickham Market and Saxmundham have received an apparently fatal blow after the government said it could not support the proposal.

Heavy traffic squeeze through the narrow gap on the A12 through the village of Farnham Photo: Colin Shaw EADT EADT 3 07 04 EADT 26 07 04 EADT 3 09 04 EADT 30.11.09Heavy traffic squeeze through the narrow gap on the A12 through the village of Farnham Photo: Colin Shaw EADT EADT 3 07 04 EADT 26 07 04 EADT 3 09 04 EADT 30.11.09

The Department of Transport has told Suffolk County Council that it cannot back the £133m project - officially known as the Suffolk Energy Gateway (SEGway) because the council has not provided enough money for it, it has not done enough to try to get EDF to support it as part of the case to build Sizewell C, and it had concerns about the environmental impact of the road.

The Department has said it might consider supporting a two-village bypass instead - but said the county would have to demonstrate a greater level of financial support.

The council said that EDF Energy had already pledged in principle funding towards the development while Suffolk County Council had committed to underwrite £6.7m.

County council leader Matthew Hicks said: "It is incredibly disappointing that the DFT will not commit funding to the SEGWay project, which would support many of the energy projects planned for the east coast and leave a strong legacy in Suffolk for its residents and businesses.

"We will continue to look for additional funding, including working with our MPs to have more conversations with Government. Our clear aim is to secure the money we need to deliver SEGWay."

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

