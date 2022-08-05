News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
No hosepipe ban for East Anglia despite soaring temperatures

William Warnes

Published: 7:30 AM August 5, 2022
Anglian Water has said hosepipe bans this year are unlikely as temperatures across the country continue to soar. 

The news comes after both Southern Water and South East Water announced restrictions across parts of England, while Thames, South West and Wales Water have all warned they may need to introduce bans if dry conditions continue. 

Under these bans, people will not be able to use hosepipes on lawns or plants, while ponds and swimming pools must also not be filled. 

Anglian Water has announced such restrictions are not currently in their plans.

In July, East Anglia was the driest region in the country.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Despite a very dry year so far, our reservoir levels are stable, at around 80% full, and our groundwater sources are in reasonable shape too, so we’re not currently planning on any hosepipe bans this year.

"But we are watching river levels very closely at the moment to see how they respond if it stays dry."

