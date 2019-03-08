Orwell Bridge to remain OPEN - for now...

A yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office could prompt the closure of the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

There are "no immediate plans" to shut the Orwell Bridge today following a 9.30am review of wind speeds - but worsening conditions could yet force a closure, Highways England has said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gusts of up to 60mph are set to hit the region today, with a "persistent and sustained" spell of high winds predicted from 11am to 4pm.

Following the morning review, Highways England tweeted: "Due to current wind speeds we have no immediate plans to close the bridge however this may change if the wind picks up later on today."

Highways England protocol advises that restrictions are put in place on the bridge with wind speeds between 45mph and 60mph, and a closure when it goes beyond 60mph.

You may also want to watch:

However, winds of 49mph have closed the bridge before.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the south of England, saying that the high winds are "expected to cause some disruption".

Phil Garner, forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "Winds are currently around the 40mph mark but will strengthen throughout the morning.

"From 11am to 4pm, we are looking at 55mph to 60mph, so it's going to be blustery for the afternoon. It will be quite a sustained and persistent spell of winds also before dying down later.

"Tomorrow, the wind will be moderate and we're looking at a fine day, but we could see some sharp showers in the afternoon."