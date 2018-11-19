Live music dropped from Harwich and Parkeston Beer Festival

A north Essex beer festival has scrapped its music element this year to focusing solely on the ale and cider.

Organisers of the Harwich and Parkeston Beer Festival have decided to not have music to enable everyone to enjoy more than 40 real ales, 10 ciders and a range of international bottled beers.

Colin Cheesman, chairman of the organising team for Campaign for Real Ale Tendring Branch, said: “We listen to our customers and there has been an increasing suggestion that the music is a distraction.

“This year we have decided to give a ‘music free’ beer festival a try and there are certainly many fine ales and ciders for our visitors to concentrate on.”

The festival will take place at the Parkeston Railway Club on Wednesday from 5-11pm and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm.

Entry is free to CAMRA members and Parkeston Railway Club members. Non-members cost £2.50.

Food will be available.