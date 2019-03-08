Holiday Inn to remove mini toiletries from its bathrooms
PUBLISHED: 18:30 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 30 July 2019
Archant
Holiday Inn hotels across the region are to stop including disposable miniature toiletry bottles in their rooms, as part of a drive to cut down on the use of plastic.
The announcement has come from the chain's parent company, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, which is making the move across all 843,000 guest rooms in its global hotel estate.
The company intends to replace miniature, single use shampoo and shower gel bottles with larger "bulk-size" bathroom dispensers that can be used by multiple guests. IHG says it is the first global hotel company to commit all its hotels to such a change.
"It's more important than ever that companies challenge themselves to operate responsibly," said chief executive, Keith Barr.
The company said the move to the larger dispensers across all it hotels will be completed by 2021.
Holiday Inn is one of 17 hotels brands owned by IHG. Its hotels can be found in Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester.