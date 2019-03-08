Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Holiday Inn to remove mini toiletries from its bathrooms

PUBLISHED: 18:30 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 30 July 2019

Set of mini toiletries in hotel bathroom PictureL GettyImages

Set of mini toiletries in hotel bathroom PictureL GettyImages

Archant

Holiday Inn hotels across the region are to stop including disposable miniature toiletry bottles in their rooms, as part of a drive to cut down on the use of plastic.

Holiday Inn Norwich City. Photo: Google MapsHoliday Inn Norwich City. Photo: Google Maps

The announcement has come from the chain's parent company, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, which is making the move across all 843,000 guest rooms in its global hotel estate.

The company intends to replace miniature, single use shampoo and shower gel bottles with larger "bulk-size" bathroom dispensers that can be used by multiple guests. IHG says it is the first global hotel company to commit all its hotels to such a change.

The Holiday Inn in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Holiday Inn in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Small businesses leading the war against plastic packaging

"It's more important than ever that companies challenge themselves to operate responsibly," said chief executive, Keith Barr.

The company said the move to the larger dispensers across all it hotels will be completed by 2021.

Holiday Inn is one of 17 hotels brands owned by IHG. Its hotels can be found in Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester.

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Busy August for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway as special events planned

Sirapite, working on the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Tractor driver accused of causing death of Orwell Bridge fatal crash victim

Mick Rayner, who died in the crash near the Orwell Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Free beer for commuters at Ipswich Railway Station tomorrow

Adnams will be handing out free beer at Ipswich railway Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER/ADNAMS.

Town to explore other striker options after putting Tom Elliott deal ‘on hold’

Ipswich Town have put a loan move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott on hold. Photo: Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists