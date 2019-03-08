Holiday Inn to remove mini toiletries from its bathrooms

Set of mini toiletries in hotel bathroom PictureL GettyImages Archant

Holiday Inn hotels across the region are to stop including disposable miniature toiletry bottles in their rooms, as part of a drive to cut down on the use of plastic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holiday Inn Norwich City. Photo: Google Maps Holiday Inn Norwich City. Photo: Google Maps

The announcement has come from the chain's parent company, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, which is making the move across all 843,000 guest rooms in its global hotel estate.

The company intends to replace miniature, single use shampoo and shower gel bottles with larger "bulk-size" bathroom dispensers that can be used by multiple guests. IHG says it is the first global hotel company to commit all its hotels to such a change.

The Holiday Inn in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Holiday Inn in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Small businesses leading the war against plastic packaging

"It's more important than ever that companies challenge themselves to operate responsibly," said chief executive, Keith Barr.

The company said the move to the larger dispensers across all it hotels will be completed by 2021.

Holiday Inn is one of 17 hotels brands owned by IHG. Its hotels can be found in Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester.