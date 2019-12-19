E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

No more first class tickets on many Greater Anglia trains across the region

PUBLISHED: 19:30 19 December 2019

Greater Anglia's new trains were built without separate first class seats. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Greater Anglia's new trains were built without separate first class seats. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Archant

Greater Anglia has officially abolished first class tickets in its rural and cross-country trains across the region.

The new Stadler bimode trains, which are now forming the majority of these trains, were built as single-class carriages - so now only standard class tickets are available.

This affects all trains north of Ipswich apart from the Intercity services to Norwich, which will be the company's only trains with first class seats by the end of the year. First class tickets on suburban routes across the network will remain on sale until September 6 next year.

By September, Greater Anglia's new Bombardier Aventra trains should have replaced many older electric trains which run between Essex, Cambridge, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street.

You may also want to watch:

The new Aventras, which are all either five or ten carriages long with many more seats than the company's existing trains, do not have first class seating areas. The first is expected to go into passenger service during the spring.

Bombardier has ramped up production at its Derby factory, after production of the Aventras has taken longer than it originally expected, which has had a knock-on effect on scheduled introduction. None have yet been delivered to Greater Anglia, although some are running on London Overground services.

First class seating will be "declassified" on any existing old trains still on the network from September 6. First class annual season ticket-holders will be able to change over to a standard class season ticket at any time without financial penalty.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial, customer service and train presentation director, said: "After listening to customer feedback and analysing growing passenger numbers and railway capacity, we've taken this step to make journeys better for the vast majority of our customers.

"Our new trains are all longer and more modern than our old trains. They have more seats, USB and plug points, free fast wifi and better passenger information screens, creating a better travelling experience for everyone.

"We planned to bring in these changes across the network from January 2020, but since we have more of our old electric trains on the network than predicted, we've pushed it back until we expect to have a large number of new trains in passenger service."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No more first class tickets on many Greater Anglia trains across the region

Greater Anglia's new trains were built without separate first class seats. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Busy road closed after car left in ditch following crash

The A143 is closed at Stradishall after a two car crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sworn off alcohol? These are the 15 best booze-free beverages

With festive celebration in full swing and Dry January just around the corner, which alcohol-free drinks will you try this year? Picture: Getty Images/iStock

Spot your child in our school festive plays gallery

Kersey Primary School's nativity. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists