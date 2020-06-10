E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Zero new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in region’s hospitals in two days

PUBLISHED: 15:49 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 10 June 2020

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: BRAD JONES

Zero new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals in the last 48 hours.

According to the latest data released by NHS England, neither the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) – which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – and West Suffolk Hospital have recorded any new deaths related to the virus.

Currently, 338 people who tested positive for the virus have died while under the care of ESNEFT, while West Suffolk Hospital has seen 77 deaths.

National figures have not yet been released by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Figures published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that 46,421 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to May 29 (and had been registered up to June 6).

