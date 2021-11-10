News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Department of Health say no PPE in containers by A140

Matt Powell

Published: 5:33 PM November 10, 2021
Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed that it is not storing personal protective equipment in the hundreds of shipping containers off the A140 near Eye.

Last month hundreds of shipping containers piled up on land owned by car and commercial vehicle dealer Roy Humphreys, though it was unclear if anything was inside them.

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

There are several stockpiles of containers filled with PPE in Suffolk, such as at Mendlesham Airfield and on a site opposite Melton Railway Station.

The Department of Health have confirmed that eight containers which contained PPE were being held at Felixstowe Port and were then moved into rental containers in Ipswich.

The eight empty containers were then transported by Uniserve to the site just off the A140.

A partial cause of the stockpiles of containers is due to port congestion and there not being enough room to store all the empty containers.

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

