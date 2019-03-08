Sunny

Travel - buses to replace trains all day between Ipswich and Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:33 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 01 June 2019

Train lines are closed between Ipswich and Norwich today.

Train lines are closed between Ipswich and Norwich today.

Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Norwich today due to planned track renewal works.

Also, as a result of maintenance work, all lines will be closed between Colchester, Clacton, Thorpe-le-Soken and Walton-on-the-Naze from 11.50pm tonight.

Due to this, tonight the 10.56pm Colchester to Walton-on-the-Naze service will be diverted to Clacton.

Passengers for Kirby Cross, Frinton and Walton-on-the-Naze should change at Thorpe-Le-Soken for buses to Kirby Cross, Frinton and Walton-on-the-Naze.

Additionally, the 11.18pm Liverpool Street to Clacton service will end at Colchester. Passengers for Clacton should change at Colchester for replacement bus services forward to Clacton.

For more information visit the Greater Anglia website here or follow @greateranglia on Twitter.

