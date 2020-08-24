E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Buses replace trains between Ipswich and Norwich all day Sunday

PUBLISHED: 13:55 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 24 August 2020

There will be no trains from Ipswich to Norwich and Bury St Edmunds on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Buses will replace trains from Ipswich to Norwich and Bury St Edmunds on Sunday because Network Rail is replacing track near Needham Market station.

Buses will operate direct to Bury and Norwich – and there will also be services to Stowmarket and Diss.

The line between Lowestoft and Norwich will also be closed again – it was closed last week and although trains are running again this week, Network Rail is returning at the weekend for two days of work. The line will be open during this week, but closes again at the weekend – trains will be running again on the route on Bank Holiday Monday.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s Managing Director, said: “The bank holiday weekend engineering work is essential to help us provide more punctual services. We are running additional rail replacement buses to ensure customers can maintain social distancing. Customers should wear face covering when on our stations, trains and rail replacement buses, unless they are exempt from doing so.

“Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys while the work is taking place. We would like to thank them for their patience and understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

