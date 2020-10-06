Disabled boy, 11, starts ‘global phenomenon’ with Covid lockdown art

Noah has created a new book with artwork sent from creators around the globe. Picture: COURTESY OF COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY Archant

A disabled 11-year-old boy has kick-started a “global phenomenon” - after more than 250 artists worldwide joined in his stunning Covid-19 lockdown art project.

Noah's book will raise money for the children's department at Colchester Hospital. Picture: COURTESY OF COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY Noah's book will raise money for the children's department at Colchester Hospital. Picture: COURTESY OF COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Noah, from Dedham - who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and hydrocephalus - started painting colourful background in April with his father, Nathan Jones, to help keep him busy during the coronavirus shutdown in April.

When Mr Jones appealed on social media for other artists to help Noah - also known as @Background_Bob - and send in specially-created work for the project, the family were “overwhelmed” with the response.

More than 250 artists from around the world including My Dog Sighs, Anna Schellberg, Pez, Trust.iCON, Carne Griffiths and Silent Bill sent in their own creations.

The idea was to auction the artwork to raise money for the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

However, there have been so many pieces of art that a feel-good book - Background Bob and His Amazing Friends - has been created to help boost the charity, which will put the money towards the children’s department at Colchester Hospital.

Mr Jones said: “Noah loves painting. He has a real eye for colour and has created all the backgrounds himself.

“Every time we get a new painting in the post Noah has the exciting task of opening it up to see what that artist has created. It’s certainly kept him busy and very happy.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response received from my shout out on social media. A friend suggested we turn the artwork into a book before it goes to auction.

“We are over the moon with the book, it’s a real gem. Not only will everyone get to enjoy the artwork, but it means we can raise even more money for Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.”

Along with a standard edition of the over-sized A5 book, there are 50 limited edition copies wrapped in a unique cover painted by Noah himself. However, the limited edition version has already sold out.

The standard edition costs £15, plus postage and packing.

An online auction of the artwork via eBay is planned for late January 2021.

To order a copy of the book, click here.