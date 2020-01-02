What can you do in Suffolk in 2020?

The crowd at Latitude 2017 Picture: PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

2020 is a big year in Suffolk - see what is coming up!

The crowds enjoy themselves at Newmarket Nights. Picture: ON TRACK MEDIA The crowds enjoy themselves at Newmarket Nights. Picture: ON TRACK MEDIA

Go to a gig or two

There is so much great live music coming to Suffolk this year you might find it hard to fit it all in.

Newmarket Nights is back for another year with some huge names in attendance - Bryan Ferry, Rick Astley and Alfie Boe are all headlining different nights at the June shows. Then you can go back in August for Summer Saturday Live and catch a reunited McFly with a show full of classic tracks.

If you like your music in the woods, Thetford Forest is going to be hosting Madness and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in June.

The Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

And if you like your pop music and don't mind crossing the border, Little Mix will be playing at Colchester's Jobserve Community Stadium in July. You can see our full 2020 music roundup here.

See Ipswich get promoted

Don't be shocked to see this on the list - the Blues have made a strong start to the season and even a recent slump hasn't been enough to pull the team out of the play-off places.

With manager Paul Lambert signing a new five-year deal and a chance of a settled starting XI emerging from the squad, Town could even be playing Norwich again next season as the Canaries struggle in the Premier League.

Will Ipswich Town fans be smiling come the end of the season as the club chases promotion back to the Championship? Picture: ROSS HALLS Will Ipswich Town fans be smiling come the end of the season as the club chases promotion back to the Championship? Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Suffolk Show

One of the biggest events on both the social and agricultural calendar, the Suffolk Show is two days at the end of May of the county's finest livestock on display, alongside great food, delicious drinks and hundreds of local businesses.

The garden tent is equally as popular with flower show competitions and plants for sale.

If you can't make it to the show, you can always follow our live coverage of the two days online.

England fans will be cheering on Gareth Southgate's men in the European Championships this summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN England fans will be cheering on Gareth Southgate's men in the European Championships this summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch Euro 2020

Football's coming home one way or another this year, with Wembley Stadium hosting the Euro 2020 final.

Pubs across Suffolk are preparing for the incoming heartbreak or jubilation, with Portman Road fanzone likely to open its gates to fans so they can watch England's matches in an electric atmosphere.

After the success of British sport in 2019, home fans will be hoping Gareth Southgate's men will finally bring home a trophy.

Vocalist Conor Adams on the Town 102 stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Vocalist Conor Adams on the Town 102 stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Latitude Festival

Latitude turns 15 this year, and looks set to continue its incredible growth from humble beginnings and pink sheep to a giant on the UK festival scene.

While rumours are still flying regarding who may make an appearance, three headline acts for the Obelisk area are already confirmed.

HAIM, Liam Gallagher and Chemical Brothers will headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Ipswich Music Day

One of the biggest free music festivals in the country, as many as 40,000 come to Christchurch Park to see dozens of up-and-coming bands and local favourites perform across five stages.

Organised by Ipswich Borough Council, the range of music on show is huge; funk and soul singers in one corner of the park, rockers near the lakes and classical performances in Christchurch Mansion all co-exist in musical harmony for one day.

These beautiful photos show how magical the Bury St Edmunds Christmas fayre is each year. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES These beautiful photos show how magical the Bury St Edmunds Christmas fayre is each year. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES

A perfect family day out and usually blessed with sunshine when it take place in July.

Suffolk Day

An annual celebration of all things Suffolk, lots of events are organised to celebrate all that is good about the county.

This year's date is still to be confirmed but flower shows, food festivals, beach cleans and guided tours through the history of the county's towns are all regular appearances on the event calendar.

Litter Free Felixstowe taking to the beach on Suffolk Day Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETT Litter Free Felixstowe taking to the beach on Suffolk Day Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETT

Having grown in size since its inception in 2016, last year saw the first-ever Suffolk Day big weekender to accommodate all the festivities.

First Light Festival, Lowestoft

A new festival in 2019, Lowestoft beach will be taken over by First Light Festival on June 20 and 21, with visitors able to enjoy musical performances and get involved with art projects and even beach yoga.

The event runs non-stop for 24 hours, from sunrise to sunrise, and attendees are welcome to join at any part of the day.

The cast of We Will Rock You. Picture: JOHAN PERRSON The cast of We Will Rock You. Picture: JOHAN PERRSON

The beach, which will become the festival ground close to the summer solstice in June, was chosen as Lowestoft is the UK's most eastern point, with the area described as the 'sunrise coast'.

See We Will Rock You at the Ipswich Regent

The West End stage show dazzled crowds in Ipswich's Regent Theatre in 2019, and after more touring in the UK it will be back in June.

With a week-long sold-out run last time, tickets for the Queen-themed show this summer are already selling fast.

Brian May was at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich last year for a performance of We Will Rock You Picture: GREGG BROWN Brian May was at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich last year for a performance of We Will Rock You Picture: GREGG BROWN

In attendance in 2019 was legendary Queen guitarist Brian May - who sat shoulder-to-shoulder with the audience in the town watching his own songs performed by the stellar stage cast.

Bury Christmas Fayre

More than 100,000 people pour into town for the four-day Christmas fayre, which grips the town's streets and Abbey Gardens one weekend in November every year.

Carol services, fireworks and a stage with Christmas hits are all regular features, squeezed into the cobbled streets along with hundreds of stallholders and a traditional funfair.

If you want a huge dose of Christmas to get you in the mood for the season, there is no better place to go. While no date has been revealed for the 2020 fayre, festive fans and stall holders will be eagerly awaiting the announcement.