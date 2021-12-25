Double award win for social enterprise that improves mental health through music

One of the hundreds of young people that have been helped by a musician from Noise Solution - Credit: Noise Solution

A social enterprise that offers young people struggling with their mental health the opportunity to make music with a professional has won two national awards.

Noise Solution, based in Bury St Edmunds, has scooped the Building Public Trust Award for Impact in Social Enterprise 2021 from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) and the Arts and Health Award from the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH).

Both accolades celebrate the lengths the organisation has gone to in supporting 350 children since March 2020 through a wellbeing support programme that allows them one-to-one coaching with a musician and time in a recording studio.

L-R Graham Rushbrook, Chair RSPH, Damien Ribbans, Operations Director Noise Solution, Simon Glenister CEo and Natasha Kaplinsky President RSPH - Credit: Noise Solution

Simon Glenister, founder and CEO, said: “During the pandemic the team have worked incredibly hard to ensure we can continue to engage with young people who really need us.

“This work has made us focus even harder on understanding how to engage with and positively impact young people who are disengaged and has accelerated our plans quite considerably.”

Throughout the pandemic Noise Solution was able to deliver their service online to reach young people suffering most from isolation.

David Adair, head of community engagement at PwC, said: “Their work on capturing and measuring their impacts and using these insights to further their work is outstanding.

“Their impact reporting clearly shows that their programmes have significant impact amongst young people who need it most.

“Now, more than ever, we need programmes like Noise Solution as we support our young people out of the pandemic and ensure they are able to maintain happy and mentally healthy lives”.

Dr Jyotsna Vohra, director of policy and public affairs at RSPH, said: “We were delighted to present RSPH’s Arts & Health award to Noise Solution for its innovative and creative approach to empowering marginalised young people.

“By investing time in young people, and giving them opportunities to learn new skills, gain valuable experience and feel connected to others, Noise Solution creates an environment where vulnerable young people can flourish."