Noise warning issued as late-night fighter jet exercises planned

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:17 PM September 21, 2022
Residents close to RAF Lakenheath are being warned of overnight flying

A noise warning has been issued to people living near RAF Lakenheath as pilots at the US airbase carry out night-time flying.

RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise disruption in the surrounding area until 11pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for the airbase said during these dates surround communities may see or hear US aircraft taking off, landing and transiting between RAF Lakenheath and training ranges over the North Sea.

He added: "Exercises like this provide both aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance and mutual security agreements between the US and UK."

Overland flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise, the spokesman said.

The airbase has confirmed that the exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying.


