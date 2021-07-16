Apache helicopters to take part in Suffolk RAF training exercise
- Credit: SAC James Ledger
Apache attack helicopters will be seen in the skies over part of Suffolk next week as they take part in a three-day late-night specialist training mission.
RAF Honington has warned of increased aircraft activity over West Suffolk during the essential air and ground training exercise.
The airbase has confirmed that Apache helicopters will be used as part of the training, which is set to take place between Wednesday and Friday (July 21 to July 23) at the airbase near Bury St Edmunds.
The Apache helicopter is an American twin-turboshaft attack helicopter which is designed to find and destroy air defence units, tanks and armoured vehicles when in a war zone.
The helicopter can hold up to 16 Hellfire missiles, which will not be used as part of the training.
The aircraft has room for two crew members and weighs around 8,000kgs.
A spokeswoman for the base confirmed that the training will take place in the skies over the base and local area, with the training expected to be carried out in the late hours of the night.
