Deadline looming for Stars of Suffolk Awards nominations - but there's still time to put a name forward

The winners from 2018's Stars of Suffolk awards take a bow Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The deadline for Stars of Suffolk Awards nominations is fast approaching - but there's still time to put forward someone you think deserves special recognition for making Suffolk a better place to live.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading...

The awards look to shine a light on people who go the extra mile for their community, the unsung heroes who make our county so great.

It could be someone who has shown great bravery or courage, a life-saver or a dedicated police officer or an exceptional healthcare professional.

It could be someone who has dedicated their time to making life better for others in their community or someone who has raised thousands for good causes.

A glittering awards ceremony is set to take place at Greshams in Ipswich in November to celebrate all those who have been nominated.

The overall Star of Suffolk award is presented to Barking Pre School by Peter Hawes Picture: SONYA DUNCAN The overall Star of Suffolk award is presented to Barking Pre School by Peter Hawes Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

There are more than a dozen different categories - and there is still time to put an extra name in the hat.

Last year's overall winners were staff at Barking Pre-school, who came to the aid of three-year-old Annabel Brightwell, who had collapsed while dancing in February last year.

Shelley Symonds, Ness Hall, Zoe Corbett, Lucy Glendinning and Elsah Thorpe from the pre-school jumped into action, performing CPR on Annabel for more than 20 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Annabel was rushed to hospital and put in an induced coma, spending six days in intensive care, and was later diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

The Unsung hero of the Year Award is presented by Lesley Dolphin to Steve Cates and Antwonne Smith Picture: SONYA DUNCAN The Unsung hero of the Year Award is presented by Lesley Dolphin to Steve Cates and Antwonne Smith Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The brave youngster got up on stage last year, on what was her fourth birthday, to thank the team who saved her. Other winners included the Outstanding Bravery of the Year winners Lisa Barrel and Kate Mason, who came to the aid of a woman threatening to jump from a bridge over the A14, and Unsung Hero of the Year Award winners Steve Cates and Antwonne Smith, who set up a nightclub experience in Ipswich for people with learning difficulties.

For this year's Stars of Suffolk Awards we are particularly looking for nominations for the Search and Rescue Team of the Year and Armed Services Person of the Year categories.

If you think you know someone who deserves to be nominated, you can put their name forward using the form above.