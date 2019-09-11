E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Deadline looming for Stars of Suffolk Awards nominations - but there's still time to put a name forward

11 September, 2019 - 19:00
The winners from 2018's Stars of Suffolk awards take a bow Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The winners from 2018's Stars of Suffolk awards take a bow Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The deadline for Stars of Suffolk Awards nominations is fast approaching - but there's still time to put forward someone you think deserves special recognition for making Suffolk a better place to live.

The awards look to shine a light on people who go the extra mile for their community, the unsung heroes who make our county so great.

It could be someone who has shown great bravery or courage, a life-saver or a dedicated police officer or an exceptional healthcare professional.

It could be someone who has dedicated their time to making life better for others in their community or someone who has raised thousands for good causes.

A glittering awards ceremony is set to take place at Greshams in Ipswich in November to celebrate all those who have been nominated.

The overall Star of Suffolk award is presented to Barking Pre School by Peter Hawes Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe overall Star of Suffolk award is presented to Barking Pre School by Peter Hawes Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

There are more than a dozen different categories - and there is still time to put an extra name in the hat.

Last year's overall winners were staff at Barking Pre-school, who came to the aid of three-year-old Annabel Brightwell, who had collapsed while dancing in February last year.

Shelley Symonds, Ness Hall, Zoe Corbett, Lucy Glendinning and Elsah Thorpe from the pre-school jumped into action, performing CPR on Annabel for more than 20 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Annabel was rushed to hospital and put in an induced coma, spending six days in intensive care, and was later diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

The Unsung hero of the Year Award is presented by Lesley Dolphin to Steve Cates and Antwonne Smith Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe Unsung hero of the Year Award is presented by Lesley Dolphin to Steve Cates and Antwonne Smith Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The brave youngster got up on stage last year, on what was her fourth birthday, to thank the team who saved her. Other winners included the Outstanding Bravery of the Year winners Lisa Barrel and Kate Mason, who came to the aid of a woman threatening to jump from a bridge over the A14, and Unsung Hero of the Year Award winners Steve Cates and Antwonne Smith, who set up a nightclub experience in Ipswich for people with learning difficulties.

For this year's Stars of Suffolk Awards we are particularly looking for nominations for the Search and Rescue Team of the Year and Armed Services Person of the Year categories.

If you think you know someone who deserves to be nominated, you can put their name forward using the form above.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man allegedly bit tip of sister’s nose off in unprovoked attack, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Gainsborough’s House plays host to ‘historic’ Vivienne Westwood exhibition

Silk costumes designed by Vivienne Westwood and inspired by 18th century clothing on display at Gainsborough?s House in Sudbury as part of a new exhibition Picture: A.K.Purkiss

US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Protesters plan to seek a ‘call in’ after go-ahead to fell wood for Sizewell C

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY

Deadline looming for Stars of Suffolk Awards nominations - but there’s still time to put a name forward

The winners from 2018's Stars of Suffolk awards take a bow Picture: SONYA DUNCAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists