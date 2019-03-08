Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you know an unsung hero? Nominate them for Stars of Suffolk 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:53 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 03 July 2019

Stars of Suffolk 2018 award winners - entries are now sought for the 2019 awards Picture: Sonya Duncan

Stars of Suffolk 2018 award winners - entries are now sought for the 2019 awards Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The search to find this year's Stars of Suffolk - the ordinary people who do extraordinary things in the county has got off to a flying start.

Launch of the Stars of Suffolk Awards for 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLaunch of the Stars of Suffolk Awards for 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It may be someone who has shown extreme bravery and courage, defied the odds, a dedicated police officer or health worker, or someone who has simply made a profound difference to the lives of others.

These are the unsung heroes who make Suffolk great - and the awards, supported by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star - will celebrate what they do.

This year's event was launched at Hintlesham Hall in March, and nominations are now being sought.

There have already been a range of nominations and organisers want to encourage the public to continue putting forward their community heroes.

There are more than a dozen categories, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Greshams in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, in November, hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy.

Last year, the overall Star of the Year award went to staff at Barking Pre-school for saving the life of four-year-old Annabel Brightwell, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

You may also want to watch:

The awards were launched by Mick Parker, of Parker Communications, 13 years ago to honour Suffolk's bravest, most dedicated and caring individuals.

He said: "We've had a great response from the public already.

"The deadline is coming quickly so we really want to encourage people to nominate those who they feel deserve recognition in their communities."

Mark Calver, owner of MC Contracts and Greshams, added: "We're honoured and delighted that the Stars of Suffolk Awards will take place this year at Greshams.

"We promise a wonderful evening of deserved recognition for the heroes and heroines in our community."

Flagship Housing Group is the main event sponsor, with further sponsorship from Suffolk County Council, BBC Radio Suffolk, Cipher Crystal, Ipswich Hospital, Cottages.com, RFT, Gasway, MC Contracts, JLS Catering, Ipswich Building Society, Hudson Signs, Fred Olsen, Elmy Cycles, East of England Coop, RAF Wattisham, Ipswich Town Football Club and Suffolk Fire Service.

Nominations can be sent in using the online form. They will need to be received before judging takes place this autumn.

All selected winners will receive a trophy and a special prize.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Hopeless’ drug addict jailed weeks after same judge gave him chance

Anthony Vittles was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Tractor’s overturned trailer blocks carriageway

Police were called to Copland Way, between Beccles and Lowestoft at 7.40pm on Tuesday. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Swindon Robins v Ipswich Witches... Robins fly guest in as Witches look for another win

New Witches signing Edward Kennett hoping to return to the fold for the Witches at Swindon. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

How does hacking happen? East Anglian hacking expert on the ‘cyber kill chain’

Tash Hales, lecturer at City College Norwich and founder of the Ladies of Norwich Hacking Society. Picture: Archant

Spider-Man flies into Stansted Airport

Spider-Man Far From Home still Picture: SONY PICTURES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists