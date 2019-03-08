Do you know an unsung hero? Nominate them for Stars of Suffolk 2019

Stars of Suffolk 2018 award winners - entries are now sought for the 2019 awards Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The search to find this year's Stars of Suffolk - the ordinary people who do extraordinary things in the county has got off to a flying start.

Launch of the Stars of Suffolk Awards for 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Launch of the Stars of Suffolk Awards for 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It may be someone who has shown extreme bravery and courage, defied the odds, a dedicated police officer or health worker, or someone who has simply made a profound difference to the lives of others.

These are the unsung heroes who make Suffolk great - and the awards, supported by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star - will celebrate what they do.

This year's event was launched at Hintlesham Hall in March, and nominations are now being sought.

There have already been a range of nominations and organisers want to encourage the public to continue putting forward their community heroes.

There are more than a dozen categories, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Greshams in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, in November, hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy.

Last year, the overall Star of the Year award went to staff at Barking Pre-school for saving the life of four-year-old Annabel Brightwell, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The awards were launched by Mick Parker, of Parker Communications, 13 years ago to honour Suffolk's bravest, most dedicated and caring individuals.

He said: "We've had a great response from the public already.

"The deadline is coming quickly so we really want to encourage people to nominate those who they feel deserve recognition in their communities."

Mark Calver, owner of MC Contracts and Greshams, added: "We're honoured and delighted that the Stars of Suffolk Awards will take place this year at Greshams.

"We promise a wonderful evening of deserved recognition for the heroes and heroines in our community."

Flagship Housing Group is the main event sponsor, with further sponsorship from Suffolk County Council, BBC Radio Suffolk, Cipher Crystal, Ipswich Hospital, Cottages.com, RFT, Gasway, MC Contracts, JLS Catering, Ipswich Building Society, Hudson Signs, Fred Olsen, Elmy Cycles, East of England Coop, RAF Wattisham, Ipswich Town Football Club and Suffolk Fire Service.

Nominations can be sent in using the online form. They will need to be received before judging takes place this autumn.

All selected winners will receive a trophy and a special prize.