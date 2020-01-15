Video

'Still more work to do' - health secretary speaks over 'special measures' NHS trust in back yard

Parents and carers have penned a letter to health and social care secretary Matt Hancock over the state of children and young people's mental health services in Suffolk Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Health secretary Matt Hancock has vowed to support Norfolk and Suffolk's struggling mental health trust and bring it out of special measures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The West Suffolk MP recognises there have been improvements at the trust but feels there is still more work to do, as the organisation was once again kept in special measures - but brought up to 'requires improvement' by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.

Children's mental health services - which were rated 'inadequate' in the CQC's latest report - need to be focused on, he said.

"It's encouraging the situation is heading in the right direction now that the trust has gone from being rated inadequate to now being rated requires improvement," Mr Hancock added.

"This is the first step on a long journey, and I pay tribute to colleagues who are turning mental health services around. Clearly there is further work necessary, especially in children's mental health services.

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, is disappointed that NSFT is in special measures Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, is disappointed that NSFT is in special measures Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE

But he added: "Progress could not be possible without the dedication and effort of our fantastic NHS staff."

MORE: Video captures mental health trust's journey over last five years

He said his government is pumping £2.4bn into mental health services across the UK to ensure it is "fit to cope" with growing demand.

"There needs to be better access, and greater collaboration between mental health and physical health services- the two are inextricably linked and we need to consider both elements when treating patients," he said.

"I will continue to work to ensure the delivery of mental health services improves across East Anglia."

Former health minister Dr Dan Poulter, a mental health doctor himself, said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the NSFT's future Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Former health minister Dr Dan Poulter, a mental health doctor himself, said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the NSFT's future Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge expressed disappointment that NSFT remains in special measures - and wants to meet with key players to discuss a way forward.

"While the report notes improvements, and highlights some examples of outstanding practice, the fact is that the primary institution for serving the most vulnerable mental health patients in our region continues to struggle," he said.

MORE: 'Groundhog Day' - MP criticises mental health service limbo as trust kept in special measures

"I don't doubt that huge efforts have been undertaken to move the trust forward but it is a particular concern that one of the main areas of weakness concerns long waits for children and young people.

"This chimes directly with my experience where a number of constituency cases of children and young people have faced lengthy delays which have been difficult to resolve.

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal Picture: ARCHANT Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal Picture: ARCHANT

"It is important that as MPs we have a further opportunity in the coming weeks to meet with key stakeholders to hear what options are available to ensure progress can actually be made."

Former health minister Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said he felt "cautiously optimistic" about the trust's future.

MORE: Parents pen letter to government over 'grave' state of children's mental health services

After the 2018 inspection, he had raised concern over the potential splitting of the organisation into separate institutions for Suffolk and Norfolk.

He added: "Undoubtedly there is still more to do, but I think we should welcome the improvement in the trust's rating, which is an important step forward in improving services for patients.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that the trust is now on the right track.

"The key (to further improvements) will be continuing to attract staff in shortage areas like children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).

"It's going to be a two to four-year turnaround for transformation and I think we need to recognise that.

"But the longer term challenge is doing more to support people with poor mental health in the community. In Suffolk, it's been really hard to recruit people into post for CAMHS.

"The leadership now needs to make working in CAMHS in Suffolk more attractive."

MORE: Watchdog 'highly concerned' about levels of help available to children

And Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, is glad to hear the trust will still be under scrutiny from the CQC.

She added: "It's good to see that progress is being made but clearly there is still a lot to do.

"It is, therefore, right that the trust is still in special measures as that will ensure the ongoing scrutiny from the CQC."

- Read all about the report, and what it means for you or your loved ones, here.