Lucky drivers walk away from nasty crash near Newmarket

The cars could not be driven away from the scene and recovery vehicles were called to collect the wreckages. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Two drivers had a lucky escape near Newmarket after a collision left their vehicles badly damaged.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash damaged both cars badly, smashing windows and removed one wheel from a car entirely. Picture: NSRAPT The crash damaged both cars badly, smashing windows and removed one wheel from a car entirely. Picture: NSRAPT

The crash happened around midnight on November 15, with officers arriving at the scene to discover one car with extensive damage to the front and other damaged at the back.

Fortunately, no one had sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The rear wheel had been knocked from one car, its windows smashed and airbags deployed.

The other had lost its front bumper and had parts of the engine hanging out where it had been hit, as well as its windscreen heavily smashed.

Assisting @MildnhallPolice at a 2 vehicle RTC in #Newmarket. Fortunately no injuries, however one driver has provided a breath test above the legal limit and positive @DrugWipeUK for #Cocaine. #Fatal4 #1852 pic.twitter.com/jqpCOfQLXW — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 16, 2018

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted overnight, saying: “We’re assisting Mildenhall Police at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Newmarket.

“Fortunately no injuries, however one driver has provided a breath test above the legal limit and positive drug wipe for cocaine.”

Drink and drug driving are one of the ‘fatal four’ actions that Suffolk police are cracking down on, as well as mobile phone use, speeding and not wearing a seat belt.