Millwall fan arrested on A14 on suspicion of speeding and drug driving after Norwich thriller

13 November, 2018 - 05:43
The A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A Millwall supporter was stopped by police on his way home from his side’s crushing injury time defeat to Norwich City – and then arrested on suspicion of road offences.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said officers stopped the Lions fan on the A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich, at 1.15pm on Sunday, November 11.

They Tweeted that they had recorded the vehicle as travelling at 88mph, adding: “Turns out to be a Millwall supporter travelling home from the Norwich match.

“Stated he just wanted to get home, but his journey was further delayed when he provided positive @DrugWipeUK for cocaine #arrested.”

The Canaries won Saturday’s clash at Carrow Road after injury time goals from Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki turned what looked like it was going to be a defeat into a stunning victory.

The win left Norwich City top of the Championship going into the third international break of the season.

Our Inspiring Women of Suffolk will be named at prestigious event today

05:30 Brad Jones
Team GB's Goldie Sayers, who is one of our inspirational women of Suffolk Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Earlier this year we asked people to nominate their inspiring women of Suffolk – and today’s the day we finally reveal the results.

05:43 Andrew Papworth
Soaring payouts for cars damaged by Suffolk potholes revealed

05:30 Jason Noble
Pothole payouts by Suffolk HIghways has cost tens of thousands of pounds Picture: ARCHANT

Insurance payouts for vehicle damage caused by potholes in Suffolk has soared by more than double in the last year, shock new figures have revealed.

Councils favour Sizewell site for controversial new substation

05:30 Amy Gibbons
The AONB site at Broom Covert Picture: BRIDGET CHADWICK

Three Suffolk councils are throwing their weight behind plans for a controversial new electricity substation to be sited at Sizewell – as it is the “lesser of two evils”.

Girl ‘wants to make people feel like a princess everyday’ as she donates 35cm of her hair to charity

47 minutes ago Greta Levy
Amelia said:

Amelia Isted, 9, volunteered to have her waist-length hair cut to her shoulders for a good cause.

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Yesterday, 19:45 Amy Gibbons
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Dock Gate Roundabout in Felixstowe.

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Yesterday, 21:53 Amy Gibbons
Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

The BBC TV presenter Dan Snow has stressed the importance of preserving Suffolk’s precious history – and shared an surprising anecdote about a near-death experience in one of the county’s most famous rivers.

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

Lego City Capital Construction Set is in the toy sale at Argos. Picture: ARGOS

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

