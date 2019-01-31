Snow

Drug-driver on school run ‘failed to defrost windows properly’

31 January, 2019 - 18:38
The drug test used at roadsides Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A driver on the school run could not see properly out of the windscreen because he had failed to defrost his windows in the icy weather, police say.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also said the driver of the silver Volkswagen Golf tested positive for cocaine during a roadside test and was subsequently arrested.

They made the discovery in Stowmarket during the morning of Thursday, January 31.

Officers Tweeted a photograph of the vehicle shortly after the incident and wrote: “The driver of this vehicle in #Stowmarket had just finished the school run.

“He had failed to defrost his windows properly which meant that he could not see clearly.

“He then provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for #Cocaine and has been #arrested. #Fatal4.”

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

To anonymously report drink or drug-driving, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

